February 2024
Welcome to the February digital edition of Boating Industry! Click the cover image to get started on all of the great content featured in the newest issue.
This issue of Boating Industry we take a dive into the forecast for the year ahead for the recreational boating industry, as well as a glance at the year that was in 2023. See how your expectations compare as we connect with industry professionals from a variety of segments across the industry.
Additional highlights of the February 2024 issue of Boating Industry include:
- 2024 Forecast: Recreational boating throttles ahead, despite changes
- Miami International Boat Show returns with boats and yachts galore
- Market Trends: Pontoons maintain steady growth
- Profiles in Leadership: Andrew Doole
- And more!