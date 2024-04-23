DealersCircle, Lightspeed launch integration partnership

DealersCircle, Inc. – a web-based manufacturing industry provider that links the manufacturer, dealer and customer together with its software application – and Lightspeed – a Dealer Management Solution (DMS) company with uniquely-tailored software solutions for dealers in recreational industries – are integrating their respective platforms to provide a more robust, all-inclusive solution for dealer networks in various industries.

“After working with our now 1800 strong dealer network over the past two decades, we’ve identified a few of the pain points that the dealers experience with their current DMS systems,” said DealersCircle president Scott Davis. “That drove us to find a reputable, forward-thinking DMS solution that we could effectively integrate with, and we found that partner in Lightspeed.”

“We are excited to bring industry-leading OEM integrations to our dealer partners through this partnership with DealersCircle,” said Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed DMS. “With our continued focus on creating efficient processes for our dealers, this collaboration is yet another way we can help Lightspeed dealers streamline their operations and improve their profitability.”

The DealersCircle / Lightspeed integrations will be rolled out in phases and include high points such as:

Unit Inventory Management – Saving time and preventing manual entry errors.

Unit Ordering – Processing unit orders in DealersCircle; automatically update the unit information in Lightspeed.

Unit Receiving – Import unit invoice information for new and existing units directly from DealersCircle with a single keystroke; Changes to invoices and the unit will be updated.

Unit Configurator – Easily connect to DealersCircle from Lightspeed and build a unit that will update in Lightspeed for quoting; Once the customer agrees to purchase, and the dealer processes the order in DealersCircle, it will update the unit information in Lightspeed.

HIN (Hull ID Number) Decoding – The HIN Decoding integration enables users to import vital unit information by simply entering a HIN. Once the HIN is entered, Lightspeed automatically populates the vehicle details and specifications, which the dealer can access from within the system, eliminating the need for manual entry. This not only saves time but also enhances the overall customer experience.



Unit warranty dates will automatically update and be visible on the unit when writing up a service repair order. Helps reduce time lost jumping cross platform to look up or calling the manufacturer to confirm warranty status.

Bulletins – Quickly view technical bulletins and recall information within a Repair Order and be notified of stop sale notices in a sales deal. Users will be notified of new technical and safety bulletins when accessing the Repair Order. Save time by adding jobs from the bulletin right to the repair order.