NMMA announces ABC 2024 keynote speakers

The American Boating Congress (ABC) 2024 announced that Mike Allen and Alex Thompson, both esteemed journalists from Axios, will be the keynote speakers at this year’s highly anticipated advocacy event. Scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10 at the Intercontinental—The Wharf in Washington, D.C., the event promises to be an insightful and influential gathering for stakeholders in the recreational boating industry.

Mike Allen, co-founder and executive editor of Axios, has been a central figure in the media landscape, delivering groundbreaking news and insights across politics, business, media, and technology. As a co-founder of POLITICO, he revolutionized political and policy journalism, gaining a reputation as one of Washington’s most influential and well-connected journalists. His extensive experience in driving conversations within and around the Beltway makes him an ideal choice to provide a unique perspective on the latest political happenings.

Alex Thompson currently serves as the National Political Correspondent at Axios. Prior to that, he was a White House correspondent for POLITICO. During his time there, he began a newsletter to cover the Biden transition team, which was renamed West Wing Playbook when it became a permanent newsletter at the publication.

The ABC 2024 Advocacy Event provides a crucial platform for recreational boating industry stakeholders to engage with timely political updates and discuss industry policy priorities such as boating access, infrastructure, tariffs, and sustainability with members of Congress. With additional speakers, including members of Congress and administration officials, set to be announced in the coming weeks, the event is shaping up to be a must-attend gathering for those with a vested interest in the industry.

For inquiries regarding registration or further details about the event, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement, at ecrocker@nmma.org.