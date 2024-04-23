Marine Service Technician Week kicks off

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the start of the third annual “International Marine Service Technician Week” on Monday. The event, which runs through April 26, is dedicated to celebrating the exceptional skills and commitment of marine service professionals.

During the event, ABYC will spotlight technician organizations on social media, host daily technical challenges with Navico Group prizes, and organize a technical scavenger hunt for premium tools from Derema Group. The scavenger hunt and the first technical challenge both start today. Join the hunt at abycinc.org/thankyoutechs and tune into ABYC’s social media at 1 p.m. ET for the challenge.

A panel of judges has selected the 2024 Outstanding Technicians Award winners, sponsored by Yamaha. The ten winners will be announced on Thursday, April 25.

“Marine Service Technician Week provides a significant opportunity for the boating community to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of technicians who ensure boating remains safe and reliable,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC senior director of marketing & communications. “ABYC invites everyone, from businesses to boaters, to participate and show appreciation for the technicians’ hard work.”

For participation ideas and to see examples from past events, visit abycinc.org/thankyoutechs.