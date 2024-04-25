Newport International Boat Show, RIMTA partner to support students

The Newport International Boat Show announced that it has partnered with the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association (RIMTA) to support workforce development at area high schools.



Toll Gate High School in Warwick, North Providence High School and Chariho Regional High School offer marine technology courses as part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum. Rhode Island’s CTE regulations allow students to enroll in any CTE program in the state for free. There are currently about 100 students enrolled in these marine technology programs, which offer instruction in several sectors of the marine industry including boatbuilding, composites and marine systems.



The Newport International Boat Show will contribute $1,000 toward the programs’ career awareness goals and offer all students enrolled in the marine technology programs discounted admission to experience the Show, which will take place September 12 through 15, 2024, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.



“These high school programs represent the future of our industry and create a straightforward pathway to jobs for these students, and we’re thrilled to be supporting them,” said Jocelyn Emory, Director of Marketing for the Newport International Boat Show. “We are committed to supporting career development in the marine trades, and these programs offer young boating enthusiasts the ability to learn hands-on, both in the classroom and in the industry.”



“One of the key purposes of our organization is to focus on workforce development and we are very grateful to the Newport International Boat Show for helping us support these students.” said Brian Dursi, Executive Director, RIMTA. “This is a great opportunity to get students out of the classroom and for them to experience one of the most prestigious shows in the country right here in Newport.”



Career and technical education for marine technology students helps learners discover career options and pathways to achieving high-demand, high-skill and high-paying jobs in the industry. By introducing students to all aspects of the vibrant marine industry represented at The Newport International Boat Show, they will gain valuable career awareness towards an understanding of the diverse opportunities in the marine industry including the latest marine technology and sustainable practices. The students will interact with industry professionals and cultivate an appreciation for the impact that the marine trades have on the blue economy of Rhode Island.