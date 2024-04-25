Marine Trades Association of New Jersey inducts new Hall of Fame members

The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ) announced the induction of William “Bill” Healey of Viking Yachts and David P. Martin, Naval Architect, into its Hall of Fame. The awards were presented at the MTA/NJ Annual Dinner & Elections at The Lobster Shanty, Point Pleasant Beach.

The MTA/NJ Hall of Fame was established to honor an individual, group or organization who, over the years, has proven to be outstanding in furthering MTA/NJ’s objectives of promoting and protecting the recreational marine industry. The award is presented by the MTA/NJ in recognition of extraordinary achievements, dedication and perpetuating the highest ideas, trust and professionalism for the recreational boating industry.

William “Bill” Healey – Viking Yachts

The Viking Yacht Company was founded in 1964 by Bill and Bob Healey and, for 49 years, Bill was the President and CEO. Healey’s leadership and vision built one of the most recognizable brands in the marine industry. For nearly 50 years at the helm, Healey was intimately involved with the design, engineering, manufacturing and service of over 5,000 Vikings delivered since the brand’s launch. Healey also played a crucial role in leading the industry through the repeal of the Luxury Tax, which was severely impacting the marine industry and the families it supported. His efforts in that campaign benefited countless marine businesses and also helped maintain domestic boat building.

“On behalf of my father, I’d like to thank the Marine Trades Association of New Jersey for this honor,” said Bill’s son, Pat Healey, President and CEO of Viking. “New Jersey is truly a great state, and the Healey family is proud to have founded and successfully run our boatbuilding business here for more than 60 years. Through good times and bad, we’ve stayed the course by building a better boat every day. That is my father’s mantra – and it still guides us today. We look forward to a bright future and continued growth right here in New Jersey.”

David P. Martin – Naval Architect

David Martin’s innovative boat designs were groundbreaking in achieving speed while minimizing fuel consumption. Martin’s career in the industry spanned over 60 years beginning in 1948 at Egg Harbor Boat Company and then at Pacemaker Yachts in 1949. By the early 1950s, he went to work at the famed Sparkman & Stevens Design Firm. Upon his completion of the Westlawn School of Yacht Design, he began his private practice. He went on to design boats for Hubert Johnson, Pacemaker Yachts, Egg Harbor Yachts, and Ocean Yachts along with many custom designs, both commercial and pleasure boats. A lifelong member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Martin’s lasting legacy is his fast and efficient boat designs.

“My father’s designs are deeply embedded in the history of New Jersey boat building”, said Dave Jr., David’s son. “He was a true pioneer and his love of boats and everything boating drove him to push the ‘State of the Art’. My family is honored for my father’s induction into the MTA/NJ Hall of Fame. He would be very proud and my family thanks you.”

“It is our honor and privilege to induct these two incredible and deserving people into the MTA/NJ Hall of Fame,” stated Melissa Danko, MTA/NJ Executive Director. “They are the visionaries who dared to dream and then worked tirelessly to turn those dreams into reality. We are not merely honoring success; we are paying tribute to the relentless pursuit of excellence, the unwavering dedication to innovation, and the steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

﻿ The first Hall of Fame award was presented in 1995 to Al Davidson of Green Cove Marina in Brick. Past Hall of Fame Inductees also include: 1996 – Don Challoner, Antique & Classic Boats of NJ, St. Michels, Md.; 1997 – The Harrison Family, Baywood Marina, Brick; 1998 – Bob Healey, Viking Yacht Company, New Gretna; 2001 – Georgianna Forlenzo, MTA/NJ Executive Director 1991-2001; 2002 – Larry Polizzotto, Ocean Beach Marina, Lavallette; 2003 – Walter F. Johnson, Jr., Johnson & Towers, Inc., Mount Laurel; 2004 – Kenneth Winter, Winter Yacht Basin, Inc., Mantoloking; 2008 – Genevieve Boehm Clifton, NJDOT Office of Maritime Resources; 2011 – John C. Curtis, The Ship Chandlers, Inc. Point Pleasant Beach; 2017 – Bob Martin, DEP Commissioner; 2019 – Jack Henriques, Henriques Yachts.