Forest River announces marine management update

Adam QuandtSeptember 3, 2024

Forest River, Inc. — manufacturer of South Bay, Trifecta and Berkshire pontoons — has announced an additional management change as part of its senior management realignment. Effective immediately, the Marine Division, led by Forest River veteran Ryan Casey, will now report into David Wright.

“Our marine division is a highly strategic growth opportunity for Forest River, and we’re excited to bring renewed focus and energy to Ryan’s division,” stated David Wright, President of Forest River Commercial.

“Growth and expansion are part of our future road map, and I believe our Marine group will benefit from the growth culture that David has created.” said Pete Liegl, Forest River CEO.

