Torqeedo names director of sales

Torqeedo has appointed Mary Jo Reinhart as its new director of sales, where she will lead OEM and retail sales across North America. She will also oversee key distributor relationships and core business operations for the company’s low-voltage product line. Her responsibilities include management of retail and distributor accounts, inventory forecasting, stock allocation, customer service operations and sales policies.

“Mary Jo continues to play an essential role in the growth of Torqeedo and the broader electric boating movement in North America,” said Mark Tracy, vice president of Torqeedo. “She brings unmatched product knowledge, a great work ethic and a long-standing commitment to our dealers, customers and OEM partners.”

Reinhart began her Torqeedo career in 2011 as a customer service representative before transitioning to inside sales manager, then director of OEM and retail sales. In 2024, she joined Ilmor Engineering as brand manager for ION, a newly launched electric outboard product.

Reinhart will continue to support the advancement of clean propulsion and work closely with internal teams on market education efforts, media engagement and dealer development strategies. Reinhart will report directly to Mark Tracy.