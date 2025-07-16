Torqeedo names director of sales

The StaffJuly 16, 2025
Torqeedo Director of Sales Mary Reinhart

Torqeedo has appointed Mary Jo Reinhart as its new director of sales, where she will lead OEM and retail sales across North America. She will also oversee key distributor relationships and core business operations for the company’s low-voltage product line. Her responsibilities include management of retail and distributor accounts, inventory forecasting, stock allocation, customer service operations and sales policies.

“Mary Jo continues to play an essential role in the growth of Torqeedo and the broader electric boating movement in North America,” said Mark Tracy, vice president of Torqeedo. “She brings unmatched product knowledge, a great work ethic and a long-standing commitment to our dealers, customers and OEM partners.”

Reinhart began her Torqeedo career in 2011 as a customer service representative before transitioning to inside sales manager, then director of OEM and retail sales. In 2024, she joined Ilmor Engineering as brand manager for ION, a newly launched electric outboard product.

Reinhart will continue to support the advancement of clean propulsion and work closely with internal teams on market education efforts, media engagement and dealer development strategies. Reinhart will report directly to Mark Tracy.

The StaffJuly 16, 2025

Related Articles

Suntex Boat Club at Saguaro Lake Marina

Suntex Marinas launches boat club in Phoenix

July 16, 2025
boating trade tariffs

U.S. announces new tariff rates for Canada and Mexico

July 15, 2025
Marine Products Corporation logo

Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

July 14, 2025
Correct Craft's Bill Yeargin and Zach Hutcheson

Correct Craft appoints new CEO

July 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.