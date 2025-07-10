Hanse Yachts finalizes ownership transition

Hanse Yachts has completed its ownership transition just three weeks after signing the Share Purchase Agreement. Andreas Müller is now the majority shareholder, acquiring the former Aurelius-held shares alongside CEO Hanjo Rund.

“We would like to thank all parties involved for the efficient and focused cooperation,” said Hanjo Runde, CEO of HanseYachts AG. “We will continue to pursue our strategic direction with determination. The new framework conditions, particularly the replacement of previous bank liabilities, now give us significantly more entrepreneurial flexibility and open up new opportunities for the development of our company.”

“HanseYachts is facing a promising future,” Müller added. “I look forward to working closely with Hanjo Runde. We are united by the entrepreneurial pragmatism of the mid-sized sector and a shared vision of sustainable, family-driven entrepreneurship.”