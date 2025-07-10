Hanse Yachts finalizes ownership transition

The StaffJuly 10, 2025
Hanse Yachts boat
Photo courtesy of Hanse Yachts

Hanse Yachts has completed its ownership transition just three weeks after signing the Share Purchase Agreement. Andreas Müller is now the majority shareholder, acquiring the former Aurelius-held shares alongside CEO Hanjo Rund.

“We would like to thank all parties involved for the efficient and focused cooperation,” said Hanjo Runde, CEO of HanseYachts AG. “We will continue to pursue our strategic direction with determination. The new framework conditions, particularly the replacement of previous bank liabilities, now give us significantly more entrepreneurial flexibility and open up new opportunities for the development of our company.”

“HanseYachts is facing a promising future,” Müller added. “I look forward to working closely with Hanjo Runde. We are united by the entrepreneurial pragmatism of the mid-sized sector and a shared vision of sustainable, family-driven entrepreneurship.”

The StaffJuly 10, 2025

Related Articles

tariffs

Trump announces additional tariffs

July 10, 2025
De Antonio Yachts D36

Lenco partners with De Antonio Yachts

July 10, 2025
MRAA dealer and manufacturer scorecards

MRAA launches 2026 Dealer-Manufacturer Scorecard Program

July 10, 2025
Flood waters in Texas

Coast Guard rescues over 200 from Texas flooding

July 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.