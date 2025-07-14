Oyster Yachts names CEO

Oyster Yachts' CEO, Stefan Zimmermann Zschocke
Oyster Yachts has appointed Stefan Zimmermann Zschocke as its CEO, effective in September. With over three decades of international industry experience, Zschocke is an engineer, passionate sailor and seasoned manufacturing leader.

His career bridges engineering and operations leadership, including senior roles at brands Rolls-Royce Power Solutions and Aston Martin. He most recently worked on several award-winning yachts at HanseYachts AG.

Zimmermann Zschocke’s appointment comes as Oyster Yachts builds on record global sales, expands its portfolio of owner experiences, including the Bluewater Academy and Oyster Explorers Club, and commits to continued innovation of its fleet.

“I look forward to building upon Oyster’s strong foundation and leading the company to the top of the global market through industrial strength, innovation, and a people-driven culture,” said Zimmermann Zschocke.

“Stefan brings a rare combination of technical excellence and true sailing passion,” said Richard Hadida, owner and chairman of Oyster Yachts. “His engineering background makes him uniquely capable of understanding complex technical projects, and he shares our belief that building a world-class yacht starts with understanding what it means to sail one. I’m confident that under his leadership, Oyster will continue to set the benchmark for bluewater luxury, innovation, and exploration.”

