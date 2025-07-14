Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

The StaffJuly 14, 2025
Marine Products Corporation logo

Marine Products Corporation announced the appointment of Gary Kolstad to its Board of Directors. After a long career in various positions at a large, international company, he served as chairman and CEO of public and private companies and currently holds multiple advisory board member and investor positions.

“Gary Kolstad’s board and management experience has been beneficial to the boards on which he has served,” said Richard A. Hubbell, chairman of the Board of Marine Products Corporation. “We look forward to his contributions to our board in the years ahead.”

Kolstad holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Technological University and has studied Psychology and Engineering at Montana State University-Bozeman.

Marine Products Corporation is a manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo.

The StaffJuly 14, 2025

Related Articles

boating trade tariffs

U.S. announces new tariff rates for Canada and Mexico

July 15, 2025
Correct Craft's Bill Yeargin and Zach Hutcheson

Correct Craft appoints new CEO

July 14, 2025
Oyster Yachts' CEO, Stefan Zimmermann Zschocke

Oyster Yachts names CEO

July 14, 2025
IBEX Start-Up competition sign

Start-Up Pitching competition to return to IBEX

July 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.