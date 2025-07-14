Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

Marine Products Corporation announced the appointment of Gary Kolstad to its Board of Directors. After a long career in various positions at a large, international company, he served as chairman and CEO of public and private companies and currently holds multiple advisory board member and investor positions.

“Gary Kolstad’s board and management experience has been beneficial to the boards on which he has served,” said Richard A. Hubbell, chairman of the Board of Marine Products Corporation. “We look forward to his contributions to our board in the years ahead.”

Kolstad holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Technological University and has studied Psychology and Engineering at Montana State University-Bozeman.

Marine Products Corporation is a manufacturer of fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo.