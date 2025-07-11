Seattle Boat Company expands

Seattle Boat Company, a full-service marine dealer with five locations in Seattle and one in Idaho, will open Chelan Bay Marina in Eastern Washington.

Chelan Bay Marina, located on nearly 290 feet of scenic Lake Chelan waterfront, will feature transient moorage slips, daily and multi-day rentals of Cobalt and Nautique boats, new and pre-owned Cobalt and Malibu boats for sale, a pro shop stocked with watersports gear, and temporary office space. Construction on a permanent facility is planned for 2026.

“Lake Chelan is a boater’s paradise, and we’re excited to finally have a presence here,” said Jeffrey Bohling, co-president of Seattle Boat Company. “Many of our longtime customers vacation or live in Chelan, and this new location makes it easier than ever for them to access our services without having to travel across the state. Whether they’re buying a boat, storing one, or just renting for the weekend, we’re proud to offer something for everyone.”

“As a lifelong boater and now part of a family with deep roots in Chelan, I’ve come to really appreciate what makes this community and this lake so special,” said Daniel Schweitzer, manager of the Chelan Bay Marina. “We’re not just bringing boats — we’re here to be part of the community, to support the local boating lifestyle, and to offer premium services for visitors and residents alike.”