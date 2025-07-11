Seattle Boat Company expands

The StaffJuly 11, 2025
Chelan Bay Marina
Photo courtesy of Chelan Bay Marina

Seattle Boat Company, a full-service marine dealer with five locations in Seattle and one in Idaho, will open Chelan Bay Marina in Eastern Washington.

Chelan Bay Marina, located on nearly 290 feet of scenic Lake Chelan waterfront, will feature transient moorage slips, daily and multi-day rentals of Cobalt and Nautique boats, new and pre-owned Cobalt and Malibu boats for sale, a pro shop stocked with watersports gear, and temporary office space. Construction on a permanent facility is planned for 2026.

“Lake Chelan is a boater’s paradise, and we’re excited to finally have a presence here,” said Jeffrey Bohling, co-president of Seattle Boat Company. “Many of our longtime customers vacation or live in Chelan, and this new location makes it easier than ever for them to access our services without having to travel across the state. Whether they’re buying a boat, storing one, or just renting for the weekend, we’re proud to offer something for everyone.”

“As a lifelong boater and now part of a family with deep roots in Chelan, I’ve come to really appreciate what makes this community and this lake so special,” said Daniel Schweitzer, manager of the Chelan Bay Marina. “We’re not just bringing boats — we’re here to be part of the community, to support the local boating lifestyle, and to offer premium services for visitors and residents alike.”

The StaffJuly 11, 2025

Related Articles

IBEX Start-Up competition sign

Start-Up Pitching competition to return to IBEX

July 11, 2025
tariffs

Trump announces additional tariffs

July 10, 2025
Hanse Yachts boat

Hanse Yachts finalizes ownership transition

July 10, 2025
De Antonio Yachts D36

Lenco partners with De Antonio Yachts

July 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.