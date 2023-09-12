Seattle Boat Co. acquires Tobler Marina

Seattle Boat Co. has been a dedicated Beta partner of Dockmaster; according to dealership Vice President James Baker, the two companies regularly meet to discuss ideas and functionalities to determine which DockMaster offerings work best.

Seattle Boat Company, a full service marine dealer with five locations in the greater Seattle area, announced it has acquired Tobler Marina in Hayden, North Idaho.

Seattle Boat Company has been in business for almost 40 years. Its business operations include new, used and consignment boat sales, service and parts, marina slips and Skylaunch moorage, boat clubs, fuel docks and more. It is the Northwest’s exclusive new boat dealer of Barletta Pontoon Boats, Cobalt Boats and Malibu Boats. It has been a Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer each year since the inception of the program in 2005, reaching as high as No. 2 Best Dealer in North America.

Established in 1948, Tobler Marina is the oldest certified dealer and one of the largest boat dealerships serving northern Idaho and Spokane, Wash. It has three locations in Hayden, Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, Idaho. It represents Bennington Pontoon Boats, Chaparral Boats, Duckworth Boats, Moomba Boats, Nautique Boat Company and Supra Boats. Tobler also offers parts, service, canvas, upholstery and fiberglass repair and marina slips at four different marinas on three of the major lakes in the area.

“Through 75 years and five generations, Tobler Marina has built an incredible reputation in northern Idaho. Like Seattle Boat Co., it is family-owned and operated, and we share many of the same values that have contributed to our collective longevity and success,” said Alan Bohling, CEO, Seattle Boat Co. “We are excited to merge our operations to form a solid force in the greater Northwest and are proud and honored to be the fifth owners and to continue and build on their legacy.”

“We had been focused on succession planning for more than five years and had considered many options for the best direction and growth for the company and the team,” said Brent Christian, owner of Tobler Marina for the past 30 years. “When we first started talking with Seattle Boat Co. we quickly realized that they were the ideal successor to take over Tobler Marina. They are recognized as one of the best run dealerships in North America, we share the same values and customer-first mindset, and they have the financial resources to make much needed capital improvements to our facilities. I couldn’t be happier to turn the reins over to them.”

Christian will stay on in an advisory capacity through an initial transition period, the current management team will remain in place and all employees will be rehired in the position they currently hold.