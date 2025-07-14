Correct Craft appoints new CEO

The StaffJuly 14, 2025
Correct Craft's Bill Yeargin and Zach Hutcheson
Photo courtesy of Correct Craft

Correct Craft has announced that Zach Hutcheson, current chief financial officer, will assume the CEO role and join the Correct Craft Board on April 1, 2026. This announcement follows Bill Yeargin’s decision to step down as CEO on March 31, 2026. Additionally, on April 1, Yeargin will transition to Correct Craft’s Board Chair.

Hutcheson joined Correct Craft in 2014 and has served in several roles during the past eleven years. In addition to his current CFO role, Hutcheson also oversees Correct Craft’s portfolio of innovation and vertical integration companies. A committed and passionate learner, Hutcheson has earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in accounting, and has taken postgraduate courses at Harvard, Stanford, The Wharton School, Singularity University, and Villanova University. Hutcheson is also a Certified Lean Six Sigma black belt.

Yeargin and Hutcheson will work closely together for the next nine months to ensure a smooth transition for the organization.

“It is an honor for me to be appointed as Correct Craft’s next CEO, effective April 1,” said Hutcheson. “Correct Craft has an amazing 100-year story, and our team believes the company’s best days are still ahead. As Correct Craft continues to grow, I am committed to the ongoing stewardship and development of our company’s unique and wonderful culture. We have a platform that has done a lot of good, and our team is committed to continue Making Life Better.”

“I have worked with Zach for eleven years and am confident he will do a great job continuing our focus on people, performance, and philanthropy,” said Yeargin. “I look forward to helping Zach and the entire Correct Craft team in any way I can. I, too, believe the company’s best days are still ahead!”

The StaffJuly 14, 2025

Related Articles

boating trade tariffs

U.S. announces new tariff rates for Canada and Mexico

July 15, 2025
Marine Products Corporation logo

Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

July 14, 2025
Oyster Yachts' CEO, Stefan Zimmermann Zschocke

Oyster Yachts names CEO

July 14, 2025
IBEX Start-Up competition sign

Start-Up Pitching competition to return to IBEX

July 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.