Correct Craft appoints new CEO

Correct Craft has announced that Zach Hutcheson, current chief financial officer, will assume the CEO role and join the Correct Craft Board on April 1, 2026. This announcement follows Bill Yeargin’s decision to step down as CEO on March 31, 2026. Additionally, on April 1, Yeargin will transition to Correct Craft’s Board Chair.

Hutcheson joined Correct Craft in 2014 and has served in several roles during the past eleven years. In addition to his current CFO role, Hutcheson also oversees Correct Craft’s portfolio of innovation and vertical integration companies. A committed and passionate learner, Hutcheson has earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in accounting, and has taken postgraduate courses at Harvard, Stanford, The Wharton School, Singularity University, and Villanova University. Hutcheson is also a Certified Lean Six Sigma black belt.

Yeargin and Hutcheson will work closely together for the next nine months to ensure a smooth transition for the organization.

“It is an honor for me to be appointed as Correct Craft’s next CEO, effective April 1,” said Hutcheson. “Correct Craft has an amazing 100-year story, and our team believes the company’s best days are still ahead. As Correct Craft continues to grow, I am committed to the ongoing stewardship and development of our company’s unique and wonderful culture. We have a platform that has done a lot of good, and our team is committed to continue Making Life Better.”

“I have worked with Zach for eleven years and am confident he will do a great job continuing our focus on people, performance, and philanthropy,” said Yeargin. “I look forward to helping Zach and the entire Correct Craft team in any way I can. I, too, believe the company’s best days are still ahead!”