Correct Craft celebrates 100 years

Correct Craft announced it is proudly to celebrating its Centennial Anniversary in 2025.

Since its founding in 1925, Correct Craft has grown into a global leader in the marine industry while staying true to its core values of integrity, innovation, and service.



From building world-class boats to fostering strong community, Correct Craft’s journey over the past century reflects a commitment to excellence and a passion for making a positive impact. With a portfolio of brands and a legacy of pioneering technology and craftsmanship, Correct Craft has become synonymous with quality and innovation.



Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft, reflected on this milestone saying, “Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. From our employees to our customers and many partners, each has played a role in shaping Correct Craft’s legacy. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to building on our history, innovating for the future, and continuing to make life better for generations to come.”



Yeargin added, “The company’s 100-year milestone is not only a celebration of the past but also a bold step into the future. Correct Craft remains focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation, growing its family of brands, and creating meaningful impact for its customers worldwide.”



For more information on Correct Craft’s 100-year anniversary, visit www.correctcraft.com.