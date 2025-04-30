Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin to step down in 2026

Correct Craft’s Bill Yeargin, long-time president and CEO, announced his plans to step down next Spring. The company’s board, which includes Yeargin, has begun executing the company’s succession plan process. Correct Craft’s next CEO will be announced when the successor is chosen, likely in the next several months.

Yeargin took over as Correct Craft’s CEO in September of 2006, during a very challenging time for the company; Yeargin was the company’s fifth CEO in five years. Despite a challenging start, the company has grown significantly under Yeargin’s leadership, reaching its goal of becoming a billion-dollar enterprise in 2023.

During Yeargin’s tenure, Correct Craft grew by over 20 times and won many awards, including Florida’s Manufacturer of the Year and the boating industry’s Most Innovative Company. It also became an influential voice in the boating industry as well as in Washington, DC.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed leading Correct Craft,” Yeargin stated. “Any success we have had has resulted from a wonderful team who has joined me on this journey; we have done some amazing things together. As I transition to another stage of my career, Correct Craft and its team will have my full support. I have said many times that an important part of my legacy will be the Correct Craft team’s ability to continue succeeding long after I am gone, and I will do everything I can to support them.”

About Bill Yeargin

Bill Yeargin is a thought leader, CEO, board member, global traveler (110 countries), innovator, and culture evangelist. He has authored six books, including the best-sellers Education of a CEO and Faith Leap. Bill has shared leadership insights in innumerable articles and columns for over three decades and has been a popular speaker at hundreds of events on six continents.

Under Yeargin’s leadership, Correct Craft has developed a unique culture of “Making Life Better.” The company has won major industry awards and was recognized as Florida’s “Manufacturer of the Year.” Correct Craft has also been recognized as the boating industry’s “Most Innovative Company.”

Bill served on numerous for-profit and non-profit boards and earned a certificate in corporate governance from both Columbia University and Cornell University. He also earned a certificate in Risk Governance and Qualified Risk Director credential from the DCRO Risk Governance Institute. Bill currently serves on multiple boards and is board chair of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).



Bill actively represents his industry on both national and state issues. He served both the Obama and Trump administrations on cabinet-level advisory councils and has been invited to the White House nine times by three different presidents. Bill was appointed by Florida’s governor to serve on the University of Central Florida board of trustees.



Bill has been recognized with many of the marine industry’s top awards including Boating Industry’s “Mover and Shaker of the Year.” Florida Trend magazine has recognized Bill as one of “Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders” and he is an Orlando Business Journal “CEO of the Year.” The governor of Florida also presented Bill with the “Governor’s Business Ambassador Medal.”