Correct Craft launches Revel Boats pontoon brand

Correct Craft has launched its newest brand, Revel Boats, designed with performance, comfort and thoughtful features to make time on the water easier, more comfortable and thrilling.

“At Correct Craft, our focus has always been about making life better for our customers, our people and our communities,” said Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft. “Revel gives us an opportunity to bring that same spirit to the pontoon market. It’s about building boats that help people connect, explore nature and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

One of Revel’s breakthrough innovations is the Revel Steptoon with Revel Tracking System (RTS). Designed to elevate the performance standard for pontoons, the Steptoon significantly reduces drag, increases top-end speed and enhances maneuverability at both moderate and high speeds. The Revel Steptoon with RTS represents a meaningful improvement to pontoon performance since the introduction of the tri-toon, pushing the category forward with handling and ride quality previously unseen in the segment.

Revel Boats president Chris Gruber stated, “We believe great boating starts with innovation and making memories on the water. That’s why our team passionately crafts elegant boats inspired by our customers’ stories.”

Customers can explore Revel’s lineup, customize their dream boat, and request to be contacted by a dealer near them through the Revel website. Correct Craft states that Revel boats feature spacious layouts, premium materials, intuitive technology and a commitment to quality that reflects its 100-year reputation.