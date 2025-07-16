Suntex Marinas launches boat club in Phoenix

Suntex Marina Investors (Suntex) launched a boat club location at Saguaro Lake Marina in Mesa, Arizona, marking its 24th Suntex Boat Club location across 10 states. This launch follows the company’s recent acquisition of the full-service marina through its joint venture with Centerbridge Partners.

With the addition of Saguaro Lake Marina, Suntex now operates three marinas in Arizona, alongside Roosevelt Lake Marina and Canyon Lake Marina. Saguaro Lake Marina continues to operate as a full-service facility, offering wet slips, dry storage, boat rentals, comprehensive service capabilities, on-site dining, and exciting steamboat cruises, now complemented by Suntex Boat Club.

Members of the Saguaro Lake Marina Boat Club will gain exclusive access to a brand-new vessel fleet, featuring pontoons and high-performance boats.



