Suntex Marinas acquires Roosevelt Lake Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced it has acquired Roosevelt Lake Marina in Roosevelt, Arizona.

Situated on approximately 70 acres, Roosevelt Lake Marina offers guests with wet storage, dry storage, on site dining, fuel sales, boat rentals and 15 tent sites with power and 35 RV pad sites with full hook ups. The 258 wet slips and 146 covered and uncovered dry storage spaces can accommodate vessels ranging from 30- to 55-feet. Each slip has access to electricity and water. The marina also features a store, restaurant and bar, ski and pontoon boat rental services and a fuel dock.



“We are very excited to expand our reach in Arizona with an exceptional property with unlimited potential,” said Mike Warantjes, SVP of Operations, Suntex Marinas. “Offering guests pristine boating in an area that is rapidly growing, we have an opportunity to improve the boating experience through investment in covering existing slips, adding additional wet slips and covered dry storage, and expanding the Circle of Boating. Roosevelt Lake Marina is sure to become the go-to waterfront vacation hot spot in Arizona.”



Roosevelt Lake Marina is the only marina located on Roosevelt Lake with 128 miles of shoreline set amongst red rock mountains. The lake is home to a variety of game fish including crappie, carp, sunfish, flathead and channel catfish, and smallmouth and largemouth bass. The property is located within 1.5 hours of the Phoenix Metro Area and 2.5 hours from Tucson. Canyon Lake Marina, part of the Westrec portfolio recently purchased by Suntex, is located about two hours southwest of Roosevelt Lake.