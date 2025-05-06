Suntex expands phoenix-area holdings with marina purchase

Suntex Marina Investors LLC announced that Saguaro Lake Marina in Mesa, Arizona, has been acquired through its joint venture. Expanding into this rapidly growing area, this is the third Suntex marina and third Suntex Boat Club within a two-hour drive of Phoenix.



The marina has 24-, 30- and 40-foot slips, including covered slips and dry storage. Boaters can take advantage of a fuel dock, pump-out facilities, a ships store, and an on-site marine service center with hardware and certified mechanics. The site also features a restaurant called Saguaro Lake Grill.



“This region has proven to be a magnet for tourists and locals alike who enjoy the outdoor activities provided by Saguaro Lake,” said Mike Warntjes, senior vice president of operations at Suntex Marinas. “The marina is an established facility representing a fantastic opportunity for us to offer the guest-centered Suntex experience visitors have come to expect at our properties.”



Saguaro Lake was formed by the Stewart Mountain Dam, which was completed in 1930 as the last reservoir to be built on the Salt River. Saguaro Lake has more than 22 miles of shoreline, offering a great environment for boating, kayaking, sailing, skiing, jet skiing, fishing and camping. The marina is located in the Saguaro del Norte Recreation site near the dam, and within the Tonto National Forest.



The Suntex portfolio includes marinas in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.