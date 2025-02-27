Suntex acquires Conch Harbor Marina

Suntex Marina Investors has acquired Conch Harbor Marina in Key West, Florida. Designated a Clean Marina by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Conch Harbor Marina is situated in a busy and protected marina area – the “Bight.”



Conch Harbor can accommodate vessels up to 200-feet and each slip is equipped with power and pump out services. Boat slips are available to book on a transient basis and the marina is the exclusive ValvTect dealer in Key West.

The marina provides a Ship Store, a West Marine, showers and laundry facilities, a swimming pool, two restaurants, bait and fishing supplies, and more. The marina also offers scuba diving, fishing and sailing charters, complimentary notary services, a private lounge area and free bike rentals.



“We are excited to add this historic facility to our portfolio with its longstanding place as a staple in the local community,” said Sam Chavers, senior vice president of operations at Suntex Marinas. “This marina is important to the heart of Key West’s historic seaport. We respect the impact it has on the local area and are looking to continue to build our relationships with and grow this community.”

The Suntex portfolio includes marinas in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.