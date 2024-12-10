Suntex to develop new Lake Lewisville Marina at The Tribute

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it has been contracted to develop The Tribute Marina located within the master planned community known as The Tribute along the eastern shoreline of Lake Lewisville, on Wynnewood Peninsula in The Colony, Texas.



The Tribute Marina will include 26,242 linear feet of floating dockage accommodating boats up to 60 feet with state-of-the-art amenities. The 801 wet slips will range in length from 24- to 60-feet. Development will include construction of a 4,069 square foot floating marina structure that will feature internal retail and deli operations, office space and a fuel dock. The marina will be a Suntex Circle of Boating boat club and offer a rental boat fleet for guests.



Upland facilities will contain an adjacent park featuring sand volleyball courts, table tennis, horseshoes, bocce ball, a stage with a multi-purpose lawn, picnic areas, restrooms and ample green space for recreational play. The Tribute Marina & Park will feature a gated parking lot with a minimal access fee, similar to other lake parks located in The Colony.



“The Tribute is one of the most prominent, high end residential communities in the area and the new marina is the ultimate companion offering exceptional on the water entertainment to the community and their guests,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO for Suntex Marinas. “We are planning on matching the quality of the community with facilities that will provide everything needed for comfortable boating and every manner of water-based activity.”



The Tribute community encompasses approximately 1,600 acres and, once complete, will include close to 3,000 single family homes, a town center and various other amenities. Over 2,200 single family homes have been built and sold to date. Residents of The Tribute have eagerly anticipated this development, which promises to enhance quality of life and promote community connections.



“Since the inception of The Tribute, Matthews Southwest has intended to take advantage of the proximity to the lake and its native surroundings with the introduction of a marina,” said Kristian Teleki, Senior Vice President with Matthews Southwest – the developer of The Tribute. “The process has definitely been a journey working through the many design phases, selecting the right marina operator and meeting the criteria and regulations of the USACE and The Colony. We are thankful for our longstanding partnerships with each of these organizations to get us to this point, the marina and park are going to be spectacular additions to The Tribute for residents to enjoy year-round.”