Suntex acquires California-based marina

Suntex Marina Investors LLC (Suntex) announced that Peter’s Landing Marina in Orange County, California has been acquired through its joint venture.



Located in Huntington Beach, California, Peter’s Landing Marina contains 325 wet slips on its 11-acre property and is able to accommodate vessels ranging from 30 to 96 feet. In addition to local and transient boat owners, the marina plays host to commercial marina tenants that include Freedom Boat Club, Sea Tow, and brokerage firm Yorath Yachts. Peter’s Landing is situated along the Pacific Coastal Highway, within Huntington Harbor, an exclusive community on five man-made islands that is commonly known as “Surf City USA” as it hosts some of the world’s largest surfing competitions each year. In addition to its own amenities, the marina offers customers and boaters immediate access to nearby Sunset Beach and an adjacent retail center.



“Peter’s Landing is a gorgeous staple of the Orange County community and fits well into Suntex’s goal of expanding our reach along coastal California,” said Michael Warntjes, Senior Vice President of Operations, Suntex Marinas. “It’s part of a bustling center of culture and commerce, with easy access to everything boaters could ever wish for. By adding the Suntex core values to the property, we’re sure that we’ll be able to develop Peter’s Landing and add even more to the Huntington Beach area.”