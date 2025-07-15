U.S. announces new tariff rates for Canada and Mexico

The StaffJuly 15, 2025
boating trade tariffs

As tariff talks continue between world leaders, Boating Industry turns to NMMA for an updated report. NMMA shared yesterday:

European Commission President Ursula von Leyen announced the European Union (EU) would further suspend its retaliatory tariffs [set to go into effect July 14] against American products, including recreational boats. The EU delayed the countermeasures following President Trump’s letter to the commission indicating the US would levy a 30% tariff again European products beginning Aug. 1.

Over the weekend, the President announced additional Aug. 1 reciprocal tariffs for Canada and Mexico, among other key trading partners. Products from Canada would see tariff rates hit 35%, while products from Mexico would face a 30% tariff. So far, the administration has indicated that the USMCA exemption for qualified products would remain.

Currently, Canada is delaying additional retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., while Mexico has yet to take any countermeasures to the escalating tariff announcements. Trade negotiators from respective countries will continue meeting in an effort to stave off the escalating tariffs from taking effect on Aug. 1.

The StaffJuly 15, 2025

Related Articles

Marine Products Corporation logo

Marine Products Corporation appoints new board member

July 14, 2025
Correct Craft's Bill Yeargin and Zach Hutcheson

Correct Craft appoints new CEO

July 14, 2025
Oyster Yachts' CEO, Stefan Zimmermann Zschocke

Oyster Yachts names CEO

July 14, 2025
IBEX Start-Up competition sign

Start-Up Pitching competition to return to IBEX

July 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.