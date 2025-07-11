Start-Up Pitching competition to return to IBEX

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has announced that after a successful debut in 2024, Yachting Ventures is returning its Start-Up Pitch Competition to the 2025 show. The competition, designed to give start-ups in the marine space a platform to showcase their innovations, will be held on Wednesday October 8, 2025.

IBEX continues to support new technologies through its Start-Up Pavilion, which will again feature 12 companies selected by Yachting Ventures. On the Main Stage from 4-5:30 p.m., the session will feature four to five start-ups presenting to a panel of investors and industry experts.

Yachting Ventures will work with local investors to form the judging panel, who will evaluate the pitches based on criteria including uniqueness, market potential, scalability and relevance to the marine sector.

“The Start-Up Pitch Competition is fast-paced, high-impact, and packed with fresh thinking,” said Mary Velline, show director of IBEX. “It gives emerging companies a chance to pitch to real investors—and gives attendees a unique look into how the start-up and venture capital world operates. It’s an engaging, eye-opening experience that brings a new kind of energy to the show.”

Start-ups currently raising finance are invited to apply to pitch at IBEX 2025. The winning company will receive potential funding and media coverage across both Yachting Ventures and IBEX channels.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and interested start-ups can apply here. All submissions will be reviewed by the Yachting Ventures team, who will select the most promising companies to pitch at the event.

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center, with IBEX 2025 Show dates set for October 7–9, 2025.