NMMA SVP to headline California Boating Congress

Robert Newsome, Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations for the National Marine Manufacturers Association will headline lunch at the 8th annual California Boating Congress on March 13, 2024 in Sacramento.

Newsome is a visionary association leader with 15 successful years of experience in the recreational marine industry, advocating for the interests of members and the betterment of recreational boating. As an effective executive with strong interpersonal and communication skills, leading meaningful outcomes and broad-based initiatives across the association including impactful strategic planning and implementation, serving as a positive and influential voice of the industry in numerous public speaking engagements, mentoring and developing staff, and building strong alliances with key industry partners.

During the event, Newsome will share the economic impact of boating in the state and what he sees as current trends in the industry.

Registration for the CBC is now open. Secure your spot today by clicking here.