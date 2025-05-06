Mack Boring acquires headquarters facility in NJ

The StaffMay 6, 2025
Mack Boring New Jersey headquarters
Photo courtesy of Mack Boring

Mack Boring & Parts Co. has purchased a new headquarters facility in Somerset, New Jersey. The new campus includes a 55,000 square foot building on over eight acres, and the company expects approval to expand up to 120,000 square feet as business needs evolve. The company has selected the facility with a focus on a wide range of operational requirements, as well as improving its ability to provide employees with an enjoyable and collaborative place to work.

“The purchase of our new headquarters shows our commitment to continuous investment in our operations, and our constant effort to improve our ability to provide a premier experience to our customers,” said Patrick McGovern, president and CEO of Mack Boring & Parts Co. “Conveniently located central to our East Coast partners, with great access to shipping ports, major highways and airports, this facility will provide an excellent base of operations for our growing team of employees and expanding customers and product lines.”  

In addition to the headquarters facility in Somerset, New Jersey, Mack Boring also serves its clients from a remote warehouse in Michigan and has various sales and customer support team members based in locations throughout the U.S. to offer regional support.

