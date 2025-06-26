MarineMax expands EVP and chief digital officer’s role

MarineMax has announced that Shawn Berg, executive vice president and chief digital officer, is taking on an expanded role within the company.

Berg joined MarineMax as vice president of technology in 2017 and was promoted to his current role in 2019. With more than 30 years of experience, he has held multiple officer-level positions, helping to drive growth for companies in the marine, automotive, and retail sectors.

“Shawn’s leadership, strategic perspective, and clear understanding of the industry make him well-suited for this expanded role,” stated Brett McGill, chief executive officer and president of MarineMax. “By giving Shawn the added responsibility for coordinating strategic growth initiatives across all of our global divisions, we are advancing the company’s commitment to delivering industry-leading customer experiences and sustainable financial performance.”

Working with the other members of the company’s leadership team, Berg will contribute to refining and executing MarineMax’s strategic roadmap, emphasizing operational excellence, market expansion, digital transformation and world-class customer service.

“I am honored to take on this expanded role to help advance MarineMax’s long-term growth,” said Berg. “I look forward to working with the team to deliver enhanced value to our customers, partners, and shareholders.”