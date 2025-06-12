MarineMax expands marina portfolio in Florida

Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax has announced the completion and opening of MarineMax Stuart Marina on company-owned property in Stuart, Florida. This location will also serve growing retail and service operations.

Adjacent to MarineMax’s Stuart retail and service operation, the new marina is designed to meet the growing demand for larger center-console boats. It offers storage for more than 100 boats and state-of-the-art boat lifts that can accommodate up to 56,000 pounds.

“The development of this new marina enhances our integrated offerings in the Stuart market and creates valuable synergies that support our neighboring retail sales and service activities,” said Brett McGill, president and CEO of MarineMax. “MarineMax Stuart marks the first new marina development project completed from start to finish with our own marine construction company, Midcoast Marine Group, which we acquired in 2022. Stuart and the surrounding area is a rapidly growing, vibrant market and our slips are already in high demand. We are excited to welcome customers to our new marina and look forward to supporting them at every step of their boating journey.”

