MarineMax Danvers appoints general manager

MarineMax has appointed Ron Baker as the new general manager of its Danvers, Massachusetts, store.

Baker brings over 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries, including RV, automotive, retail marketing, and service. He spent over a decade with Camping World, serving in various leadership roles such as general manager, market manager, and regional vice president. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of the RV division at Kunes Auto and RV Group in the Midwest, where he oversaw operations across 14 dealership locations.

Baker’s extensive background in retail sales, inventory management, customer service, and fixed operations excellence makes him a strong addition to the MarineMax team. His ability to lead both cultural and procedural change has consistently driven strong financial performance throughout his career.

A passionate water sports enthusiast, Baker is excited to spend more time on the water and deepen his understanding of the marine industry. He brings a customer-focused mindset and a wealth of operational expertise that will support the continued growth and success of the Danvers store.

Baker is looking forward to calling New England home and enjoying the summers with his family, which includes grown children and 15 grandchildren. A devoted Boston Red Sox fan, Baker is eager to experience game days at Fenway Park and explore the historic charm of the Greater Boston area.