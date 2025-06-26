Winnebago Industries shares Q3 results

Winnebago Industries has shared its fiscal year 2025 Q3 financial results, ended May 31.

The company reported net revenues of $775.1 million and a gross profit of $106 million, representing a 13.7% gross margin. Net income was $17.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $46.5 million, representing a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin.

“Our fiscal third-quarter results reflect both the diverse dynamics of our business segments and the challenges posed by an uncertain economic environment,” said Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer of Winnebago Industries. “While retail demand across the outdoor recreation sector remains soft, our dealer partners are navigating the market with prudence and agility.”

He stated that the marine segment, including Chris-Craft and Barletta brands, continues to grow market share, helping to drive a double-digit increase in profitability.

Marine net revenue was $100.7 million, a 14.6% increase, primarily driven by unit volume and targeted price increases, partially offset by product mix. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 37% from the prior year to $11.6 million, representing an 11.6% adjusted margin, primarily driven by targeted price increases and leverage, partially offset by product mix and higher warranty expense.

The company updated its fiscal 2025 guidance and expects net revenues in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, reported earnings per diluted share of $0.50 to $1.00, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.20 to $1.70.