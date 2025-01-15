Winnebago Industries shares 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Winnebago Industries has published its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company’s progress efforts to build a sustainable and inclusive future.

“At Winnebago Industries, we understand that our success is deeply tied to the well-being of the communities we serve and the planet we all share,” said Michael Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago Industries. “Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report reflects our unwavering commitment to building a sustainable future while driving positive social impact. This year’s report highlights the meaningful progress we’ve made toward our environmental, social and governance goals, as well as the innovative ways our team is working to create lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

This is the sixth year Winnebago Industries has released its corporate responsibility report. The report is the company’s first report under the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards, and features an index aligned with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TFCD), as well as the company’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index.

The report features highlights and stories from across the company’s brands, including:

The introduction of Winnebago Connect to enhance the RV experience by integrating smart technology with sustainability.

A decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and overall water consumption by 10% from the company’s 2020 baseline through FY2023.

Achieving year-over-year safety improvement of 29% for Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and 21% for Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART).

Recognition by USA TODAY as one of America’s Climate Leaders and Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible and Most Trustworthy Companies.

The launch of a year-round, employee-driven community engagement program including an interactive app, tracking features and rewards.

The completion of a full single materiality assessment refresh.

Following an intensive ESG materiality assessment in 2018 and the evolving footprint of the company’s operations, Winnebago Industries’ corporate responsibility efforts are currently focused on nine priorities: ethics and integrity; safety; people; inclusion and belonging; community; waste; emissions; product stewardship; and water.

“We are passionate about supporting our people and protecting our planet, and we’re proud of the collective progress our teams have made toward our goals in 2024,” said Stacy Bogart, general counsel and corporate responsibility lead, Winnebago Industries. “As we continue our work to be the trusted leader in premium outdoor recreation, we remain dedicated to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”