Axopar Boats expands U.S. dealer network

Axopar Boats is expanding its presence in the U.S. through a partnership with OneWater Marine Inc., adding eight dealership locations across Florida and Alabama.

“As part of our growth strategy, Axopar is expanding its distribution network into previously underserved regions, offering more opportunities for test drives and sea trials, giving customers easier and faster access to experience our boats first-hand,” said Ari-Pekka Saarikangas, CEO of Axopar Boats. “More service centers across the country means easier access for general service and warranty-related work. Combined with Axopar’s strong resale value and a robust after-sales market, this reinforces long-term customer confidence and satisfaction.”

Axopar’s modular approach to boat building allows customers to configure vessels to their specific needs, aligning with OneWater’s commitment to personalized service and premium customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Axopar Boats,” said Bryan Braley, president of OneWater Yacht Group. “Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best boating experience. This collaboration expands our premium product offerings and allows us to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

Axopar is Finland-based and offers a fleet ranging from 22 to 45 feet, including two all-electric AX/E models. Its dealer network spans more than 50 countries, with North America as the largest market.