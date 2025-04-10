Boats Group extends partnership with OneWater Marine

The StaffApril 10, 2025
Boats lined up
Photo courtesy of Boats Group

Boats Group, an online marketplace for buying and selling boats, has announced that OneWater Marine has renewed its multi-year partnership.

Bob Denison, president of Denison Yachting, a OneWater Marine company, and Robert Long, vice president of marketing, have led this collaboration. With their expertise in digital marketing and the brokerage industry, Denison and Long have been pivotal in aligning OneWater’s utilization of Boats Group’s platforms.

“Denison Yachting is committed to delivering the best possible experience for boat buyers and sellers, and Boats Group continues to be the gold standard in online marketplaces,” said Denison. “This partnership ensures that our listings receive maximum visibility, connects us with active customers, and ultimately drives sales.”

Over the past two years, Boats Group has introduced innovations to improve the online shopping experience, making it easier for consumers to browse listings, compare options and make purchasing decisions. OneWater Marine values these enhancements and will continue to benefit from Boats Group’s audience reach, lead generation capabilities and data-driven marketing strategies.

