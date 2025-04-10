Mack Boring announces partnership with Mercury Marine

Mack Boring & Parts Co. has announced a new partnership with Mercury Marine. As an authorized Mercury Engine Power Center, Mack Boring will now provide sales, service and support for Mercury Marine’s lineup of engines.

This collaboration strengthens Mack Boring’s commitment to delivering power solutions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mercury Marine and bring their world-class engine solutions to our customers,” said Patrick McGovern, president of Mack Boring & Parts Co. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide the highest quality power solutions and service excellence in the marine industry. We look forward to supporting boaters and marine professionals with Mercury’s industry-leading products and technology.”

“Mack Boring & Parts Co. has built a strong reputation in the marine industry, and we are excited to collaborate with them as a Mercury Engine Power Center,” said Randy Caruana, vice president of sales for Mercury Marine. “Their dedication to customer service and technical expertise aligns perfectly with Mercury Marine’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable propulsion solutions. We look forward to working together to serve boaters throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.”

As a Mercury Engine Power Center, Mack Boring will offer a full range of Mercury Marine products, including outboards, sterndrives and inboard propulsion systems. The company will also provide factory-trained service and technical support to ensure customers receive top-tier assistance for their engine needs.

