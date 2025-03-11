Women MAKE Awards recognize Mercury Marine and Navico Group leaders

The Manufacturing Institute (MI), the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, has named leaders from Mercury Marine and Navico Group as 2025 Women MAKE Awards honorees.

Mel Bruins, director of human resources – global operations at Mercury Marine, and Marikate Langan, vice president of global service and business process excellence at Navico Group, have been recognized for their outstanding contributions and leadership in the manufacturing industry.

The Women MAKE Awards celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify outstanding leadership within their companies. This national honor identifies top talent in the manufacturing industry and encourages award winners to mentor and support the next generation of female talent in pursuing modern manufacturing careers.

The Women MAKE Awards provide a platform for women across the country to showcase the incredible opportunities the industry has to offer, whether they are leading the companies, designing the next big products, or testing innovations on the factory floor.

“We are thrilled to have two of our leaders honored with this prestigious award,” said Jill Wrobel, chief human resources officer at Brunswick Corporation. “Mel and Marikate have each made significant contributions to Brunswick and the marine manufacturing industry. We are incredibly proud to have them recognized for their outstanding leadership, showcasing that Brunswick’s exceptional talent works together to deliver innovation for our people, company and marine industry.”

On April 24, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize the recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight the story of each Honoree and Emerging Leader, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.