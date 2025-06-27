MDS Brand launches lead generation tools

MDS Brand has launched the Visitor Reveal Suite, its latest lead generation tool. Comprised of three offerings, Visitor Reveal, Footprint ID and DataFuel, the Visitor Reveal Suite helps businesses identify, enrich and activate audiences.

MDS addressed that statistics show that 98 percent of website traffic refuses to fill out contact forms. Visitor Reveal unmasks anonymous visitors, unlocking contact data and other key demographic insights. It can also be used to automate follow-ups.

Footprint ID delivers insights and contact data from foot traffic in physical locations. Whether in dealerships or boat show booths, the foot traffic intelligence allows users to track and identify the people who visit a specified location and compare it to other locations. The solution can also be configured with geo-targeted alerts for when potential leads are on site, and allows precisely targeted online ads based on physical behavior.

Significantly enhancing the data collected by Visitor Reveal and Footprint ID, DataFuel processes contact information to clean and enrich leads that are captured, removing duplicates, fixing formatting issues and validating contact information. It fills in email addresses, phone numbers, demographics and behavioral signals and allows users to maintain a high-quality database for better targeting and personalization, ensuring sales outreach is accurate, timely and relevant.

“Advertisers, marketers and sales staff are constantly trying to identify and qualify leads for more effective and targeted outreach,” said Amir Danaei, president and co-founder, MDS Brand. “We have unlocked the secret to identifying this information without the need for form-based data collection for people that visit your website or walk onto your lot. This technology is a complete game changer that can easily be integrated into existing systems, letting your business get ahead of the competition and in front of your customers for service and attention that is second to none.”

The Visitor Reveal Suite is available as a complete solution or as individual components with a traffic-based pricing model, which translates to some of the most highly competitive costs-per-lead in the industry. The suite is compliant with the latest data privacy and regulations and is approved for use throughout the United States.