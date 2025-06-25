BRIG USA appoints Tim McNulty as vice president of sales

Brig USA's Tim McNulty
BRIG USA names Tim McNulty as its vice president of sales. Photo courtesy of BRIG

BRIG USA has announced Tim McNulty’s appointment as vice president of sales. Based at the company’s headquarters in Franklinton, North Carolina, McNulty brings over 25 years of marine industry experience to the role and a strong record of driving dealer growth, developing top-performing sales teams, and delivering consistent financial results.

McNulty began his boating industry career in 1992 as a retail sales representative and quickly rose through the ranks. He went on to manage three South Florida dealership locations before ultimately owning and operating a successful dealership in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the years, he has earned recognition as a Top Dealer for leading brands such as Pursuit Boats, Carver Yachts, Everglades Boats, and Jupiter Boats.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role with BRIG USA,” said McNulty. “I look forward to leading BRIG’s growth in the United States and helping to establish the brand as the premier RIB in the industry.”

“Tim has been a longtime friend and colleague in the boating industry,” said Carl Herndon, president of BRIG USA. “His past experience, leadership skills, and growth mindset will benefit BRIG and our BRIG dealers immensely. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his success, as well as the success of all of our dealers.”

