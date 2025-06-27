Polish Yachts – Luxury, Quality, Tradition

Sponsored content by PAIH (Polish Investment and Trade Agency)

Situated in the very heart of Europe, Poland is the leading manufacturer of high quality yachts. Watercrafts “made in Poland” by such companies as Galeon, Sunreef Yachts, Northman or ConradShipyard, to name but a few, have won acclaim from customers from across the globe. Manufacturers from all over the world, including the U.S.-based Sea Ray, Bayliner and Quicksilver, have been outsourcing the production of their vessels to Poland. The vast majority of assembled watercrafts are exported, with as much as 25% going to the U.S. Thus it is not unlikely that the beautiful yacht you have always dreamt about or the one you are sailing right now comes from a Polish shipyard.

Poland at the forefront of yacht building

Since the collapse of communist rule, Poland has been undergoing dynamic development. Inhabited by nearly 40 million people, Poland has become a model member state of NATO and the sixth largest economy in the EU, defined by a stable GDP growth rate (amounting to 3.2% in 2025 and exceeding the EU average almost three times[1]). During the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic Poland’s economy exhibited enormous resilience to any upheavals. Today Poland is viewed as a great business destination and a trustworthy business partner.

Poland has become a magnet for foreign investment because of its stable economic condition, advanced transport infrastructure, tax incentives for companies, and a well-educated managerial personnel. Every day more and more products “made in Poland” are gaining recognition all over the world. And it is yachts that are the frontrunners for the title of the most recognizable Polish export product.

The manufacturing capacity of Polish shipyards is estimated at 25 thousand yachts and boats per annum. This figure makes Poland the leading manufacturer in Europe and a close runner-up to the United States in the area of global production of 12-meter motor yachts. Polish shipbuilders are also widely recognized in the superyacht class – the most prestigious watercrafts that are frequently 1.5 times bigger than a regular basketball court.

Tradition and advancement

While steering Central and Eastern Europe toward freedom and democracy, Solidarity’s leader Lech Wałęsa could not imagine that the very icon of resistance against the communist regime, i.e., the Gdańsk Shipyard, would in the future spur the growth of yacht building in Poland. However, as a result of economic transformation and privatization of Polish industry that took place in the latter stages of the past century, the know-how was transferred from places like the Gdańsk Shipyard to private enterprises sprouting up all across the country. This is how smaller and bigger companies emerged, eager to take advantage of the knowledge, skill and experience accumulated over decades of shipbuilding.

Thanks to a smart reinvestment plan employed in the last couple of decades, Polish shipyards have now become one of the most advanced in Europe. They assembly vessels of the highest quality, combining old reliability with an innovative approach. Polish manufacturers apply advanced solutions not only with respect to resources, engines, communications or navigation devices, but also in terms of design and work culture. This is why Polish yachts are exceptionally well-made and display a great care for detail; more than this, however, they are made out of love for yachting.

The world-wide success of the Polish yacht industry can be attributed to a skillfully arranged marriage between experience and innovation. The sector thrives off of a long-lasting domestic yachting tradition injected with a scientific passion for technological advancement and readiness to implement the most up-to-date sustainable policies. Polish yacht builders co-operate with educational entities and science centers in the area of R&D, while selected colleges produce managerial personnel with a view to the further development of this sector.

An extensive offer for everyone

The Polish yacht building sector offers a wide range of ready-made watercrafts for all kinds of sailing enthusiasts. The offer includes boats big and small, motor yachts, sailing yachts of different sizes, catamarans, as well as floating houses. Is it worth mentioning here the offer is addressed to customers with varied budgets at their disposal.

The Polish yacht industry, however, is not limited to ready-made vehicles. Polish manufacturers also provide individual components of boating equipment and a broad scope of accessories that no vessel can do without.

The craftsmanship of Polish manufacturers is on full display at the biggest boat shows held all across the world, with Polish watercrafts winning both acclaim and awards on a regular basis. In recent years the European Powerboat of the Year award, the equivalent of Oscars in the yacht industry, went to vessels manufactured at Parker Poland and Galeon. Boats assembled by Dracan and Northman were also nominated.

The Polish yacht industry – a trustworthy business partner

The development of the Polish yacht industry would not have been possible without a multi-layered co-operation established between various industries, State and science institutions, and Polish entrepreneurs, with POLBOAT (the Polish Chamber of Marine Industry and Water Sports) leading the way. POLBOAT is the standard-bearer for the entire sector and its representative within the ranks of international bodies such as ICOMIA or EBI.

International expansion of Polish yacht builders is supported by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (abbr. PAIH). This State body with a network of offices spanning the entire globe (including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York) functions also as the first point of contact for every American businessperson intending to invest in the Polish yacht sector or wishing to import Polish yachts.

[1] International Monetary Fund