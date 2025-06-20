When Passion Meets Tradition – Boat Building Imprinted on Polish DNA

Sponsored content by GMSynergy

Every single day, in the summer season alone, approximately 15,000 watercraft with 60,000 people on board sail over the biggest Polish lakes in the marvelous Masuria region. And for boating enthusiasts there is much more to explore, with over 7,000 lakes and a 274 mi long coastline. Poles have sailing in their blood – and it is how they could bring the production of their yachts to perfection.

Smooth sailing for decades

With its rich history and ancient tradition, the Polish yacht sector has long been the crown jewel of the Polish marine industry. Developing more dynamically than ever, it is considered to be one of the most innovative and technologically advanced branches of Poland’s economy. Polish shipbuilders combine beauty, tradition, reliability, and cutting-edge technologies to offer a broad and varied scope of high-quality vessels to all sailing enthusiasts. With 95% of Poland’s production exported, the offer extends to the entire world.

Poland, is the leading boat and yacht manufacturer in Europe and a close runner-up to the United States with regard to the global production of 6 to 12-meter motorboats. The manufacturing capacity of Polish shipyards is estimated at 25 thousand yachts and boats per annum. It includes world-renowned Polish shipyards like Conrad Shipyard, Galeon or Northman, but also production outsourced by such companies as Saxdor, Jeanneau, Beneteau, or the U.S.-based Sea Ray, Bayliner and Quicksilver. Close to 95% of the above is exported, mainly to the United States, Western Europe and Scandinavia1. While sailing yachts constitute a major part of the production pie, Polish shipbuilders are also praised for their achievements in the superyacht category, top-tier leisure watercrafts reaching 44 meters in length and luxurious enough to appeal to royal families and the most famous celebrities.

Constant development

Excellence in one field does not imply Polish manufacturers have abandoned their continuous effort to expand other areas of their craftsmanship. Despite the fact that over the last ten years the production focus has been steadily shifted toward larger, better equipped and more expensive vessels, the Polish boat industry is still widely recognized for how extensive its output is. Sailing, motor and superyachts aside, catamarans, floating houses, and other ready-made watercrafts of all kinds and sizes are all on the list. Furthermore, apart from the vessels mentioned above, the Polish marine industry is known for its high-quality boat and yacht components and accessories that can be obtained separately, such as hulls or sails, as well as an endless supply of boat-care products, paints, varnishes, primers, fillers, adhesives, resins, and basically anything that is boat-related.

Over the last two decades, the Polish yacht industry has grown exceptionally. As part of a smart reinvestment plan, substantial investments were made to help manufacturers facilitate the implementation of the most state-of-the-art technologies and introduce the most modern equipment. The manufacturing capacity of Polish boatyards has increased, and newly found shipbuilding companies have been quick to adopt the industry’s trademark: the ability to put an innovative spin on traditionally reliable solutions. It would have, however, been impossible for Polish shipbuilders to achieve worldwide success and win international accolades had it not been for one more vital ingredient.

From Poland with Love

To quote Michael Derrett, a long-time correspondent for International Boat Industry: ‘It’s always very impressive to look at this Polish industry, how keenly it develops new products and how busy it is with production. I’m sure that Poland’s going to do well in the future. Poles have a can-do attitude and manufacturing vessels is in their blood.’2

The Polish people have always enjoyed water sports and pleasure cruises, while at the same time Polish shipbuilders have always shared a great passion for their craft. The love for sailing has always shined through their work, a feeling that never ceased to flourish no matter the circumstance: for many years it was Poland that had to design and manufacture watercrafts for the entire Eastern Bloc. Until this very day, the waters of Central and Eastern European states are teeming with vessels ‘made in Poland.’ Today, the experience and knowledge gained over those years, along with long-standing maritime traditions, have been carefully sifted through and adapted to meet the needs of the modern market.

The love and passion for sailing permeate Polish yachts from top to bottom. From the design room to the assembly line, these traits have become a principle rather than a whim. They are the method and the end result. They are the very finest quality exemplified by all Polish watercrafts, with many winning or being nominated for the European Powerboat of the Year award, such as luxury motor yachts manufactured at Galeon, motor boats assembled at Parker Poland, sailing and motor vessels coming from the Northman shipyard or the Dracan 42 motor catamaran.

The count does not stop here, naturally, and the list of high-end high-class products goes on; at this point, however, it might be worth focusing on the category Polish boatyards are perhaps best known for, i.e., watercrafts designed with sailing performance in mind. The long list of the most renowned Polish sailing yachts includes Sunreef Yachts, Northman or N Fun but also other brands, such as Aquatic Yachts, Antila Yachts, Balt-Yacht, Caravela, Cobra Yachts, Koga, Opticup, Ostróda Yacht, Pro Air, Spider, to name but a few.

Feelings aside, the global success of Polish yachts can be attributed to many other factors. It can be derived from a firm co-operation established between business and science centers focused on educating technical and managerial personnel. It results from Polish designers and manufacturers not hesitating to implement innovative and state-of-the-art solutions that reinterpret the old ways, determine new trends and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Not only does the introduction of cutting-edge technologies help achieve greater work efficiency and increase production, but it also enables the industry to meet the highest possible standards related to environmental protection. Polish suppliers of various boat and yacht components co-operate both with domestic shipyards and the most famous brands from around the world. Numerous design companies, CNC centers, R&D facilities, metal hardware manufacturers, producers and distributors of chemicals, sail makers, engine dealers, they all contribute to the success of the Polish marine industry.

Ripe for investment

The Polish boat and yacht industry has not simply become the leading force in the field; in recent years it has started to separate itself from the pack. Just at the last Polboat Yachting Festival alone, the largest boat show in the country, the attendees had the chance to witness multiple brand new units coming from Polish boatyards. It has become abundantly clear the Polish industry strives to set the competitive bar ever higher and is keen to respond to any ongoing market fluctuations with a quick and decisive offer. It also wants to stimulate demand for newer and better products that would guarantee even greater comfort, pleasure and safety to sailing enthusiasts all over the globe.

At the same time the industry tries its hardest to complete every manufacturing process in such a way as to preserve the natural environment. Compliance with sustainable policies is observed at every production stage. Modernized factories, university-based research, bio-composite testing, alternative power drives, recycling and waste management, these are all but means to one end: to turn the industry green. This is the perfect time to invest.

The Polish yacht industry – a trustworthy business partner

The development of the Polish yacht industry would not have been possible without a multi-layered co-operation established between various industries, State and science institutions, and Polish entrepreneurs, with POLBOAT (the Polish Chamber of Marine Industry and Water Sports) leading the way. POLBOAT is the standard-bearer for the entire sector and its representative within the ranks of international bodies such as ICOMIA or EBI.

The international expansion of Polish yacht builders is supported by the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (abbr. PAIH). This State body with a network of offices spanning the entire globe (including Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York) functions also as the first point of contact for every American businessperson intending to invest in the Polish yacht sector or wishing to import Polish yachts.