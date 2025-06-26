KICKER Marine Audio sponsors WakeFest

KICKER Marine Audio has been named the official sponsor of the Women’s Pro Division during WakeFest, slated for July 18-19 at Pates Ford Marina in Smithville, Tennessee. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, WakeFest will draw thousands of spectators, amateur riders and professional athletes for a weekend of spirited competition on the scenic waters of Center Hill Lake.

“WakeFest is a family-fun event designed to get our customers excited about wakeboarding,” said Luke Tantrum, owner of TNT Watersports and host of the annual grassroots competition. “We look forward to continually growing our event and appreciate having great sponsors like KICKER aboard to help us promote the fun and excitement of the wake lifestyle. Top quality audio is certainly a big part of the towboat experience and WakeFest will be a perfect venue to showcase the high-performance KICKER product.”

In addition to its contribution of cash prizes for the women’s event, KICKER is outfitting a brand new 2025 AXIS A245 with a custom M-Class Performance Wake System valued at $12,500, installed by Brian’s Motor Sports of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The boat, which will tow the Women’s Pro Division and a few additional amateur events, will feature two pairs of KMTC 11-inch tower cans, KXML amplifiers, a KMC5 head unit, two MWE 12-inch subwoofers, two pairs of eight-inch coaxial speakers and eight-inch components, along with a signature KICKER Marine Audio graphics package.

“WakeFest has been a popular grassroots staple for 20 years, and we’re proud to be involved and especially to sponsor the Women’s Pro Division for the first time,” said Jeremy Bale, national brand manager, KICKER. “WakeFest is a high-energy event showcasing extreme performance — the perfect environment for KICKER Marine Audio products. We look forward to being onsite alongside our pro rider and influencer Guenther Oka to engage with the crowd and to extend exposure for the KICKER brand in the wake market.”

In addition to the Pro, Semi-Pro and amateur wakeboarding competition, the event features a mix of live music, food, shoreline parties and plenty of family-friendly festivities throughout the weekend. Event sponsors include TNT Watersports, KICKER, AXIS Wake, Pates Ford Marina, Checkers and Tootsies.