MasterCraft Boats of Utah adds location

The StaffApril 22, 2025
MasterCraft Boats of Utah showroom
Photo courtesy of MasterCraft Boats of Utah/Facebook

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced the expansion of MasterCraft Boats of Utah into St. George, Utah. This move provides customers with a convenient service location, eliminating the need to travel to Salt Lake City.

A MasterCraft dealer since 1999, MasterCraft Boats of Utah has earned multiple Dealer of the Year awards, Best Boat Show Display honors, and several CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) awards. The dealership’s team boasts over 100 years of combined industry experience.

In addition to boat sales, the new MasterCraft St. George location will offer comprehensive services, including maintenance and repairs, a pro shop, on-water demos, customer events and boat storage.

“MasterCraft Boats of Utah has been a trusted partner for decades, and their expansion into St. George is a testament to their commitment to delivering best-in-class service and expertise to the region,” said Greg Miller, VP of global sales at MasterCraft. “Southern Utah’s growing boating community is the perfect fit for MasterCraft, and we are excited to see more families and enthusiasts experience our industry-leading innovation and performance on the water.”

To introduce MasterCraft to the local market, MasterCraft Boats of Utah plans to host grand opening celebrations at the store and on the lake, featuring demo days throughout the summer and community meet-and-greets.

“With a shared passion for watersports and a dedication to customer service, we are thrilled to expand our footprint in St. George,” said Rusty Steele, general manager of MasterCraft Boats of Utah. “Our customer base has always spanned the state, and with the growing market in southern Utah, this expansion allows us to better serve our customers while increasing MasterCraft’s market share across the region.”

The StaffApril 22, 2025

Related Articles

Williams Jet Tenders' HVO tanks

Williams Jet Tenders to power fleet with HVO fuel

April 22, 2025
Women Making Waves logo

Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves nominations due in May

April 22, 2025
Freedom Boat Club's Marbella location

Freedom Boat Club expands in Southern Spain

April 22, 2025
Freshwater Marina

Bryton Marine Group acquires marina in British Columbia

April 22, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.