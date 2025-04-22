MasterCraft Boats of Utah adds location

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced the expansion of MasterCraft Boats of Utah into St. George, Utah. This move provides customers with a convenient service location, eliminating the need to travel to Salt Lake City.

A MasterCraft dealer since 1999, MasterCraft Boats of Utah has earned multiple Dealer of the Year awards, Best Boat Show Display honors, and several CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) awards. The dealership’s team boasts over 100 years of combined industry experience.

In addition to boat sales, the new MasterCraft St. George location will offer comprehensive services, including maintenance and repairs, a pro shop, on-water demos, customer events and boat storage.

“MasterCraft Boats of Utah has been a trusted partner for decades, and their expansion into St. George is a testament to their commitment to delivering best-in-class service and expertise to the region,” said Greg Miller, VP of global sales at MasterCraft. “Southern Utah’s growing boating community is the perfect fit for MasterCraft, and we are excited to see more families and enthusiasts experience our industry-leading innovation and performance on the water.”

To introduce MasterCraft to the local market, MasterCraft Boats of Utah plans to host grand opening celebrations at the store and on the lake, featuring demo days throughout the summer and community meet-and-greets.

“With a shared passion for watersports and a dedication to customer service, we are thrilled to expand our footprint in St. George,” said Rusty Steele, general manager of MasterCraft Boats of Utah. “Our customer base has always spanned the state, and with the growing market in southern Utah, this expansion allows us to better serve our customers while increasing MasterCraft’s market share across the region.”