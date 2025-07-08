BRP to sell Manitou to owners of Bentley Pontoons

BRP has entered into a definitive agreement whereby members of the Marcott family, owners of Bentley Pontoons, will be acquiring Manitou assets in Lansing, Michigan. This transaction comes following BRP’s decision to sell its Marine businesses to double down on its core Powersports activities.

“Today marks another key step in our process to sell our Marine businesses,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “I am proud of the strong foundation we have built for Manitou and I sincerely thank all employees and dealers for their commitment and resilience over the years. I wish them the very best in this next journey.”

“We are committed to ensuring the continuity of the Manitou brand and we intend to further its reputation for performance, quality and service within the industry, while continuing to support dealers’ needs and success,” said Dennis Marcott. “We will keep building Manitou boats in the existing Lansing facility, and are looking forward to welcoming talented employees as part of the team.”

This transaction is expected to close during BRP’s third quarter of Fiscal 2026. Until then, BRP and the Marcott family will work in collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all parties involved.

This announcement follows the sale of Alumacraft, which was finalized during the second quarter of BRP’s Fiscal 2026 as expected, and the agreement for the sale of the Telwater business, still subject to certain customary closing conditions.