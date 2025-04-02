BRP sells Alumacraft to Bryton Marine Group

BRP and Bryton Marine Group have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Bryton Marine Group, a family-owned company with operations in Washington State and British Columbia, will acquire Alumacraft assets in St. Peter, Minnesota. This transaction comes on the heels of BRP’s decision to sell its Marine businesses to double down on its core powersports activities, enhancing its position for long-term success.

“I am proud of the strong foundation we have built over the years for this iconic brand, and happy to have found the right buyer for Alumacraft,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “The family-owned Bryton Marine Group has been in business for decades and we believe that their core values and culture will enable Alumacraft employees to unlock the full potential of the business. We sincerely thank the employees for their dedication and wish them the very best in this next journey.”

Bryton Marine Group is a diversified group of marine manufacturers specializing in aluminum boats ranging from 17 to 150-feet. Their well-known brands serve commercial, government, recreational sportfishing and adventure boat markets in North America.

“We are thrilled to acquire the Alumacraft marine business from BRP,” said Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group. “This expansion of our North American boat building brand footprint supports our growth and long-term ownership objectives. For more than 75 years, Alumacraft has been part of family memories. Its heritage is strong in the marine community and we can’t wait to continue growing the brand worldwide. We look forward to welcoming to the Bryton family Alumacraft’s talented employees and loyal dealers. They have been instrumental in building the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.”

This transaction is expected to close by the end of BRP’s first quarter. During this period, BRP and Bryton Marine Group will work in collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all parties involved.