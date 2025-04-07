MasterCraft announces CFO transition

MasterCraft has announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oxley will retire from the company effective December 31, 2025. Scott Kent, vice president of finance, will succeed Oxley as CFO, effective July 1, 2025. Oxley will transition to serve as a special advisor to the executive team and Board from July 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025.

Kent has 33 years of professional experience, including 28 years of direct marine industry experience. He has served as vice president of finance for MasterCraft since 2018, leading the finance function, including accounting, FP&A, financial reporting, and treasury. Throughout his tenure, he has also helped lead operational and strategic advancements across the business. Before joining MasterCraft, Kent served as CFO at Brunswick Boat Group and Recreational Boat Group, and held other positions at Brunswick, Sea Ray Boats and Price Waterhouse.

“On behalf of our Board, leadership team and everyone at MasterCraft, I would like to thank Tim for his hard work and selfless service during his 18-plus years career with the company,” said Brad M. Nelson, chief executive officer at MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “During his tenure, Tim helped MasterCraft successfully navigate some of the most pivotal moments in the company’s history, including our public listing and the global pandemic, and played a critical role in developing our brands and implementing strategies that have helped drive sales, earnings growth and a strong balance sheet. Tim served with high integrity and has made a significant impact on the company. We wish him and his family all the best as he transitions into retirement.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside so many highly dedicated and talented people, and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past 18 years,” said Oxley. “With the company’s strong financial foundation and outstanding team, I have decided that now is the right time to retire to spend more time with my family. I look forward to working together over the coming months with Brad, Scott, and the entire MasterCraft organization to achieve a seamless transition.”

“We are pleased to announce Scott Kent as our next chief financial officer,” Nelson continued. “His appointment reflects our thorough succession planning process and strong, talented leadership across our company. Scott is a proven and trusted leader, with excellent business and financial acumen who has made significant contributions to the strength and vitality of MasterCraft. The Board and I are confident that Scott is the right addition to our leadership team as we execute our strategy to deliver sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.”