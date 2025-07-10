Lenco partners with De Antonio Yachts

Lenco, a company that designs and manufactures trim tabs, actuators, hatch lifts and accessories, has partnered with De Antonio Yachts. Under this agreement, Lenco’s Pro Control trim tab system will be featured on a variety of new De Antonio Yachts models.

Recently, Spanish brand De Antonio Yachts expanded in the U.S., opening a base in Miami, Florida.

“De Antonio Yachts is a known leader in the day boat market, and we are pleased to have Pro Control featured on their latest models,” said Patrick Roberts, VP and general manager of performance components at Navico Group. “By integrating our cutting-edge auto leveling solution with De Antonio’s premium design, which emphasizes both comfort and performance, we are confident that their customers will enjoy an even more exceptional experience on the water.”

Currently, the renowned shipyard has featured Pro Control on the De Antonio E23, D23, and D29 models, with plans to incorporate it into additional models as they are launched.

Pro Control Auto is an auto-leveling solution that delivers precision and control for boaters. The new trim tab system incorporates a newly refined responsive algorithm, ensuring control at all speeds and improved response times. This innovation enhances helm control, allowing for near-instant adjustments to dynamic sea conditions.

“Integrating Lenco’s Pro Control system into our latest models represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and performance,” said Javier Ibañez, technical director at De Antonio Yachts. “The precision of this technology perfectly complements our design standards, ensuring a smoother and more intuitive experience at the helm.”

Lenco Pro Control is the newest addition to the suite of Navico Group products featured on De Antonio Yachts.