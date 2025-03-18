De Antonio Yachts expands in the U.S.

Spanish brand De Antonio Yachts has advanced its international expansion by opening a base in the heart of Miami, Florida. De Antonio Yachts North America features offices, a floating showroom, and a shipyard where boat deliveries, maintenance and warranty services are carried out for its customers.

Florida is a strategic market for the brand, as one of the leading nautical destinations in the world. For this reason, De Antonio Yachts operates in the region through its exclusive distributor, Marine Connection (De Antonio Yachts Miami), a company with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Additionally, it has recently expanded its network with Bluenose Yachts in New England and Yacht Hampton in the exclusive area of the Hamptons.

George Voulgarakis Yann Salez

To drive expansion in the American market, De Antonio Yachts has brought on board highly experienced professionals, including Yann Salez as general sales manager for North America and Canada and George Voulgarakis as technical manager for these regions.

This move strengthens the company’s presence on the American continent, positioning De Antonio Yachts to offer its innovative vessels closer to top sales points across the United States. The company continues to explore new growth opportunities, actively seeking strategic distributors to expand into other key markets across North America, including the United States and Canada.

The design

The brand’s boats feature a style of straight lines and architectural volumes that combine with hulls designed to offer maximum comfort and sporty performance. The distribution of deck spaces under the “walk-around” concept facilitates circulation aboard between different areas, maximizing space for the enjoyment of its occupants. This is achieved without compromising spacious, functional interiors that remain faithful to the brand’s design lines, incorporating practical solutions that transform and redefine these spaces.

De Antonio Yachts D36

The outboard engines

De Antonio Yachts equips all its models with hidden outboard engines. The shipyard is the only brand in the world offering this recognized and successful architecture, which combines the advantages of outboard and inboard motorboats. This allows for the benefits of outboard engines, which have recently become the international standard as the best propulsion option for motor yachts under 20 meters, due to their reliability, performance, low maintenance, ease of driving, and maneuverability.

This is achieved without sacrificing the comfort of a large bathing platform and extensive sunbathing area, allowing the aft section to be maximized without altering the visual line. With this solution, De Antonio Yachts equips its range of models with mono, dual, triple, or even quadruple engine options, with power ranges from 200 to 2,400 hp, depending on the length and preferences of the owner.

The lineup

Currently, the shipyard has a complete range of eight models of different lengths, ranging from the E23, a fully electric boat of 23 feet, to the D29, D32, D36, D42, D50, and the D60, the new 60-foot flagship. The D60 is the next launch for the brand this year, and its world debut will take place at the Cannes Boat Show. The D60 offers sophistication, technology, and innovation in 19 meters of length, powered by 2,400 hp distributed across four 600-horsepower outboard motors.