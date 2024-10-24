Marine Connection launches De Antonio Yachts Miami

National retailer Marine Connection, with 10 Florida locations, announced the launch of De Antonio Yachts Miami, a fully owned subsidiary operating under the Marine Connection’s ownership structure, but with its own dedicated sales and service team. The new organization is making its official debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 30, 2024, with a full in-water display of De Antonio Yachts.

De Antonio Yachts is a luxury motor yacht brand based in Barcelona, Spain, known for sleek, high-performance models with innovative hidden outboards and designs that merge versatility with a minimalistic aesthetic. De Antonio Yachts Miami represents five De Antonio models ranging from the 28-foot day cruiser to the 50-foot flagship yacht, with an avant-garde D60 underway and slated for 2025 introduction.

“Marine Connection has built a strong reputation since its founding in 1987, and we expect to further this legacy with the addition of De Antonio Yachts Miami,” said Marine Connection CEO Danny Goldenberg. “Distinct from the high-volume model of Marine Connection with our 10 retail locations, De Antonio Yachts Miami is focused on a single brand with a boutique-style, personalized yacht buying experience offering a premium, concierge-level service befitting the exclusivity and sophistication of De Antonio Yachts.”

Added Stanislas Chmielewski, co-founder of De Antonio Yachts, “We are thrilled to partner with Marine Connection to launch De Antonio Yachts Miami, which marks an exciting new chapter for our brand in the U.S. market. Marine Connection’s unparalleled expertise and reputation, combined with our shared passion for innovation and cutting-edge design, make this a perfect fit for both organizations as well as for customers seeking both superior product and an exceptional ownership experience.”

Alejandro Velazquez has been appointed sales manager of De Antonio Yachts Miami.

The product will be showcased and sold from two South Florida locations: the entire line will be featured exclusively at the RMK Merrill Stevens Shipyard on the Miami River, while Marine Connection’s Aventura Hi Lift location will display the smaller models and serve as an additional service center featuring certified Mercury Outboard technicians.

Marine Connection’s marketing team is presently developing an expansive social media and marketing campaign to communicate the launch of their new brand. Following its Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show premiere, De Antonio Yachts Miami plans to host a December VIP event at its private Miami River facility and will participate in 2025 boat shows throughout the country.