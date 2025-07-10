Coast Guard rescues over 200 from Texas flooding

The Coast Guard Foundation has recognized the lifesaving work of Coast Guard crews following the devastating flooding across central Texas.



Since Friday, Coast Guard teams have been working tirelessly with state and local partners to rescue survivors stranded by rising floodwaters. As rescue efforts continue, the Coast Guard Foundation remains committed to standing with those who serve.



The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Corpus Christi braved what rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan described as “some of the worst flying conditions we’ve been in.” Despite the dangerous weather, Ruskan was deployed to the ground, where he triaged survivors and coordinated helicopter rescues with multiple agencies. His efforts helped evacuate more than 200 people to higher levels of care.



The heroic response to the Texas flooding emergency has inspired nationwide support for Coast Guard personnel and their families.



“Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones in this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “We grieve with you and hold you in our thoughts and prayers. When tragedy strikes and the Coast Guard responds in a heroic way, people often ask how they can help. This kind of courage inspires action, and many turn to the Coast Guard Foundation as the trusted way to give back to those who serve.”



The Coast Guard Foundation directs donor generosity into organizatoins that offer disaster relief assistance, tragedy assistance for families, morale and wellness programs, and education support for members, spouses and dependent children.