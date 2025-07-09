Honda Marine joins 2025 SkillsUSA conference

Honda Marine made its debut at the 2025 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), held June 23-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The company joined other corporations and organizations to support leadership development, career exploration, and technical education.

The NLSC, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, brought together more than 17,500 attendees, including students, instructors, industry partners, government officials, and administrators. Honda Marine actively supported the SkillsUSA Championships, where more than 6,500 state champions competed for national gold, silver and bronze medals in skilled and leadership competitions representing 114 different industries, including Marine Service Technology.

The Honda Marine team, led by Steve Maciosek, national service manager, also included Derek Martin, field service representative; Rob Johnson, senior model engineer; Lucy Berg, assistant manager, marine technical support; Brian Rogers, market quality technical specialist; and Bob Dinan, field service representative.

This group was an integral part of the Marine Service Technology competition and conducted selected written exams, supervised hands-on labs based on the National Technical Standards, and supplied the second-place prizes for both the post-secondary and high school competition winners.

